Welsh named Trooper of the Year

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper 1st Class James C. “Cam” Welsh, center, was named Trooper of the Year for South Carolina Troop 1 on Wednesday in Columbia. He is pictured here with South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith, right, and South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson. Troop 1 includes Clarendon County. See Thursday’s Manning Times for more.