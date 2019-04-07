Pinewood Baptist Church hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Last Updated: April 7, 2019 at 8:44 pm

PINEWOOD, SC – Pinewood Baptist Church will have a Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20 from 11 AM to 1 PM for ages birth through 6th grade in the church gym. We will have games, prizes, and snacks. Adult chaperones need to accompany all children. Easter Sunday Services for April 21, will be as follows: Sunrise Service at 7:15 AM, breakfast at 7:45 AM, Sunday School at 9 AM, and Morning Worship Service at 10 AM. All are welcome, and a nursery will be provided. Pinewood Baptist is located on Highway 261 in Pinewood, SC. For more information, please contact the church office at (803) 452-5373 or visit the website at www.pinewoodbaptist.org