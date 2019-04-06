Sheila Kathleen Small Cournoyer

Sheila Kathleen Small Cournoyer, 75, wife of Donald Adelard Cournoyer, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born Oct. 14, 1943, in New Braintree, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ravern Small and the late Helen Veronica Linehan Small. She attended Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.

Survivors besides her husband of Manning include a son, John Wesley “Mikey” Cournoyer of New Braintree; two brothers, Thomas Long (Christine) of West Brookfield, Massachusetts, and Dennis Long of New Braintree; a god daughter, Christine Maio (Paul) of New Braintree; a former daughter-in-la, Stephanie Cournoyer of Myrtle Beach; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held noon Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mr. Charles Walsh officiating.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.