JV Swampcats extend winning record with win over OP

Last Updated: April 6, 2019 at 10:17 am

Four hits from Keaton Wildes paved the way to victory Thursday for the Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity baseball team over Orangeburg Prep. The final score was 13-4.

Wildes singled in the second, singled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and singled in the seventh. The JV Swampcats got things moving in the first inning: Mickey Jordan drew a walk, scoring one run.

The team tallied four runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Jackson Brown and a double by Austin Geddings.

Jackson Campbell got the win for LMA . He surrendered four runs on five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one. Cam Branham threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen to close the game.

John Mack was on the hill for Orangeburg Prep. He went three and a third innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out two. Peyton Innabinet threw three and two-thirds’ innings in relief.

The JV Swampcats racked up 14 hits on the day. Wildes, Geddings, Brown and Branham all managed multiple hits for LMA JV . Wildes led the team with four hits in five at bats. LMA stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Wildes led the way with two. Denzel Seigler continues to make plays as he extended his streak of error-less play one more game.

LMA JV clinched the conference championship with their win on Thursday. They also improved their record to 11-0 on the season with four games left to play.

The Swampcats will next play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home.