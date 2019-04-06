Former Sen. Fritz Hollings dead at 97

Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, who served 38 years in the U.S. Senate, died early Saturday, according to the politician’s former spokesman, Andy Brack.

With six terms under his belt, Hollings retired in 2005 as the eighth longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

His career included an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and terms as South Carolina lieutenant governor and governor from 1955-59 and 1959-63.

At 97, he was the oldest living senator at the time of his death.

Born Jan. 1, 1922, Hollings only lost one election throughout his career and hen he lost the 1962 Democratic primary to Sen. Olin Johnston. Johnston’s death four years later led Hollings to win a special election for the seat at the age of 44. He finished Johnston’s term and then served six full terms himself.

He was a graduate of The Ciradel, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1947.

He ran for the State House of Representatives just a year later, entering his first political office at 26.