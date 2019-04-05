F.E. DuBose students win big at state leadership conference

Seven members of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) from F.E. DuBose Career Center attended the FCCLA state leadership conference in North Charleston from March 29-31 and won state honors.

Jordon Shaw and William Shaw became state champions in Chapter Service Display. This event recognizes chapters that develop and implement an in-depth service project that makes a worthwhile contribution to families, schools and communities.

Kyler Demery, Shelton Mazyck, Nadera Booker and Marah Jackson won 2nd Place in the Culinary Arts State competition.

Yhalanna Epps, a junior at Manning High School, was elected as the state Vice-President for FCCLA. During the conference, Epps passed a mandated placement exam, participated in an interview process, gave a campaign speech and competed for votes.

The winning teams will attend the 2019 National Conference Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA. June 30-July 5, 2019. Yhalanna Epps, State Officer will help conduct business meetings for the all the SC FCCLA chapters in attendance. Jordon and William Shaw will compete for a National Chapter Display title. Kyler Demery, Shelton Mazyck, Nadera Booker, Marah Jackson and Rukelyia Hill will participate in leadership training.