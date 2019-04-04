East Clarendon Wolverines Varsity Softball Claims Blow Out Win Over Lamar Thanks To Fourth Inning Boost

East Clarendon Wolverines Varsity softball defeated Lamar 10-1 on Wednesday thanks to six runs in the fourth inning. The Wolverines offense in the inning was led by Ansleigh Brown, Zoe McElveen, Hannah Hickman, and Kinsley Driggers, who each had RBIs in the inning.

East Clarendon opened up scoring in the first inning. Driggers drove in one when she tripled.

East Clarendon scored six runs in the fourth inning. Brown, McElveen, Hickman, and Driggers each had RBIs in the big inning.

Maddie Newsome led things off in the pitcher’s circle for East Clarendon. She allowed five hits and one run over seven innings, striking out seven.

Maggie Driggers toed the rubber for Lamar. She surrendered ten runs on 13 hits over five innings. Heidi Anderson threw one inning in relief.

East Clarendon racked up 13 hits in the game. Newsome, Brown, Driggers, and Amanda Floyd all managed multiple hits for East Clarendon. Newsome led East Clarendon with three hits in three at bats.

Emmy Copeland went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Lamar in hits.