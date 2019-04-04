Community Health Fair Announcement

This free event will be attended by the Manning Health Department, Manning City Police Department, Hope Health, and others. The health team from the Wildwood Lifestyle Center (Wildwood, GA) and Dr. Simms (Columbus, GA) are a caring group with a treasure trove of information. Our entire community would be greatly benefited by seeing some of the images from the health emphasis weekend and reading a summary of the overall message.