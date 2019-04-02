Albertha Brailsford Adams

PINEWOOD – Albertha Brailsford Adams, 86, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Prisma Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

She was born March 21, 1933 in Rimini, a daughter of the late Rev. Edward Brailsford and Sarah Watson Brailsford.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Julia Anderson Johnson, beginning 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1695 Urbana Road in Summerton.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC.