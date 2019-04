Teens perform well at Boogie Fever Dance Competition

Anna Bench took first place as Int. Senior Soloist and as a senior title winner, while Abby Owens took first place in the same categories Audrey Bennett took first place in Rec. Teen Soloist, and Elana B., Madison S., Addie L, Summer B. and Reilly R. all placed in overalls and received semi-finalist title placements..