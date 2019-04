JV Lady Swampcats defeat OP

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity softball team defeated Orangeburg Prep at home 15-0.

Malorie Spiegel led the way for the Lady Swampcats, going 3-3, while Anna Marie Beard also went 3-3. Gracyn Nalley had two RBI, as did Haley Truett and Anna Marie Beard. T/his brings the team’s record to 5-7-1-1 on the season.