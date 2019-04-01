Inmate found dead

Last Updated: April 1, 2019 at 5:52 pm

On behalf of the Clarendon County Coroner, Bucky Mock, SLED is releasing the name of an inmate who died at the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Matthew Hartsell, 45 was discovered in his cell on March 31st, 2019. No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The Manning Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriff’ s Office, the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office, and SLED are continuing to investigate this case.