Gabe Ballard Jr.

Gabe Ballard Jr., 77, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree.

Born Sept. 21, 1941, in the Jordan section of Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Gabe Ballard Sr. and Gerturde Johnson Ballard.

Funeral services for Mr. Ballard will be held 1 p.m. Sunday March 31, 2019, at Union Cypress AME Church, 8247 S.C. 260 in Manning.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his niece, Sarah Ballard Smith, 1109 Leo Road in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.