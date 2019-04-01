Helen Ward Viola

Last Updated: April 1, 2019 at 7:22 am

Helen Ward Viola, 86, of Florence, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Mrs. Viola was born a daughter of the late Eva Viola Denny Ward and Willard “Dink” Ward. She was a long time member of Willow Creek Baptist Church. She worked at Klearnet, and later worked as a nurse’s aide for home health care. Mrs. Viola was considered “mama” or “grandmama” by many people.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Donald Viola, Sr.; son, Richard D. Viola Jr.; daughters, Teresa Kelly, Donna Viola and Cecilia Viola; three brothers and six sisters.

Mrs. Viola is survived by her sons, Robert Viola (Niki) of Lancaster, Chris Viola of Turbeville and Richard Viola, III (Kayla) of Columbia; her daughters, Gloria Viola of Columbia, Elsie Viola (Andy Juaire) of Florence and Cara Vidal (Adam) of Columbia; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Darlene Stockton, Irene Stockton and Betty Sue Howard, all of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Willow Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

