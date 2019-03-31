Henry Gibbons

LAKE CITY – Henry Gibbons, 54, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Born Feb. 19, 1965, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of the late Joe Nathan Graham Sr and Dorothy Mae Nelson Graham..

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Minnie Graham White, 2690 Old St. John Church Road in Lynchburg.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.