Missing student’s body found in New Zion

Last Updated: March 30, 2019 at 8:05 pm

Missing USC student's body found in Clarendon County.

The search for a University of South Carolina student missing since early Friday morning came to an end in Clarendon County.

Authorities said that a group of hunters found the body of Samantha Josephson, 21, a New Jersey political science major with plans to attend law school in the fall. She was found at 1:30 pm Saturday on Black Bottom Road, a secluded dirt road near the town of New Zion.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning,” said USC President Harris Pastides. “Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting.”

Columbia Police Department spokesmen said the young woman was last seen by friends about 2 a.m. Friday morning on Harden Street. Friends told police they were concerned as Josephson didn’t show up at her downtown home or failed to answer repeated phone calls.

Police have arrested Nathaniel Rowland, age 25, and charged him with murder and kidnapping. Blood in Rowland’s car was found and confirmed to be that of the missing student. Sources say that Rowland has ties to the New Zion community, but were unable to elaborate at this time.