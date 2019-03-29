Jordan promoted to Captain

Clarendon County Fire Dept recently promoted Joshua Jordan to the rank of Captain. Jordan began his fire department career with the county fire department Sept. 23, 2008 and was assigned to Station 2 in Turbeville. December 15, 2008, Jordan became a career firefighter and went to work fulltime for the county. Jordan is also a volunteer with Manning City Fire Dept.

” Since I was a kid, I have always wanted to be a firefighter. I can remember riding with my dad when he was a volunteer firefighter for the county” Jordan said. “I would sit in the truck and watch as he and the other volunteers would fight fires. I knew I would grow up and be just like them.”