Murdock Allen White

Last Updated: March 28, 2019 at 12:03 pm

Murdock Allen White, 96, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Magnolias of Santee in Santee.

He was a son of the late Wilford G. White Sr. and Rovena Scott White.

Funeral services for Mr. White will be held at 3 p.m. today at Historic Trinity AME Church, 41 Rigby St. in Manning, with the Rev. Courtney Colleton, pastor, presiding, the Rev. Dr. Bennie Colclough officiating and the Rev. Jerome McCray and the Rev. W.J. Frierson assisting. Burial will follow at Manning Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his niece and nephew, Barbette Burke Stevens and Curtis Stevens, 429 W. Huggins St. in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.