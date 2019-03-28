More than 50 contestants up for Striped Bass Pageant

Tolley Horton was crowned Miss Striped Bass Festival 2017. More than 50 contestants will compete in the pageant’s eight categories on Saturday at Weldon Auditorium.

The Junior Ambassadors of Clarendon County and the Clarendon County Chamber od Commerce will present the 2019 Striped Bass Festival Pageant on Saturday at Weldon Auditorium in Manning.

More than 50 contestants will compete for coveted titles in each of the eight divisions.

The pageant will begin at 5 p.m., and admission is $5 per person.

For more information or to enter the pageant, please contact the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce at (803) 435-4405.