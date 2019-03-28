Michael Johnson

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Michael Johnson, age 62, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2018, at Winthrop University Medical Center-Long Island in New York.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Henry Solomon and Bertha Brailsford Hart and was raised by the late Jackie and Ruth Johnson.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Gloria Hart, 2487 Elliot Road in Pinewood.

Professional services are entrusted to Dyson’s Home for Funerals, 237 Main St. in Summerton, (803) 485-4280.