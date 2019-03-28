Lady Saints defeat Holly Hill

The Clarendon Hall varsity softball team defeated Holly Hill on Wednesday 9-7 in 8 innings. Amberly Way picked up the win in the circle with 18 strikeouts and allowing only 1 hit. Hannah Corbett was 2-4 scoring 3 runs. Amberly way went 2-3 with a double and a triple and an RBI. McKenzie Bagnal and Bailey Corbett each had 2 hits with an RBI and Lauren Pifer had 3 RBI. With the win Clarendon Hall is now 5-2.