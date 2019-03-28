Foundation raises funds in late deputy’s memory

Last Updated: March 28, 2019 at 1:46 am

Sheriff Tim Baxley participated in the 2018 Walking the Line relay event held at Manning High School’s Ramsey Stadium in honor for the late Inv. Holmes N. Smith Jr.

The walk is one of several events that will help fund scholarships to be given out by the Inv. Holmes N. Smith Jr. Foundation, said his widow, Tonia Mallett Smith.

The late Smith was returning from Sumter County in early November 2014 when he was killed in a car wreck. There is a memorial cross at the site id the crash on U.S. 521 outside of Alcolu.

