First OverComers’ Walk to call Manning home

Last Updated: March 28, 2019 at 1:39 am

Clarendon County’s inaugural OverComers’ Walk is coming to Manning.

This walk, presented by the Clarendon County Sherriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Cancer

OverComers Council, “aims to celebrate those who have fought and survived cancer whil also collecting funds for those who are still battling with cancer,” said Annett Smith, one of the event’s

directors.

The walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at J.C. Britton Park, 3057 Raccoon Road in Manning.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held the same time at the Clarendon County Community

Recreational Center in the Clarendon County Complex, 10 Maple St. in Manning.

“The funds we collect at the event will go directly to the Clarendon County OverComers Council, and if

anyone who is currently battling cancer needs transportation to treatment or needs help picking up their medications, these funds will help them,” said Smith. “All they would need to do is submit an application to the council for approval.”

The walk will not be the only thing at the park on the afternoon of May 4.

“There’s also going to be a lot of good food there,” said Smith. Nachos, barbecue chicken and hotdogs.

The lunch menu will be nearly endless, she said. “A lot of our sponsors will be outside, too,” said Smith. “There will be some churches, some small businesses, and, of course, the Clarendon county Sheriff, fire and police departments, and the Clarendon County Detention Center.”

“The whole event is free,” said Smith. “We’re looking for about 300 people to show up to the walk, but it would be great if we got more.”

Anyone is welcome to attend, regardless of if they live

in Clarendon County or not.

Smith hopes that with so many things to do, eat and enjoy in the area, that the walk will be a staple in the

Clarendon community for years to come.

The walk will have participant T-shirts available for purchase for $15, but OverComers who register to

attend the event prior to May 4 can receive theirs for free.

Golf carts are welcome to those who would like to bring them.

For more information, please call Annett Smith at (803) 460-3976 or Pat Fenters at (803) 460-7334.

— Manning Times intern Leah London