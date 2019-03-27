William Raymond Lawhon

William Raymond Lawhon, 71, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.

Born in Olanta, he was a son of the late Dewey and Irene Conner Lawhon. Mr. Lawhon was a retired foreman with the city of Sumter.

Surviving are a son, Anthony Lawhon of Sumter; two daughters, Heather Lawhon of Dallas, Texas, and Vicky Edwards of Bishopville; a sister, Betty Ardis of Sumter; and a grandson, Eli Lawhon.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed Lawhon and Roy Lawhon.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the chapel of Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to services, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sumterfunerals.com.

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory, 221 Broad St. in Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements, (803) 775-9386.