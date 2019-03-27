Welle elected to CCTC board

lManning City Councilwoman Sherry A. Welle has been unanimously elected to represent Clarendon County on the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation Board.

The board, which meets quarterly, is comprised of community leaders from Clarendon, Sumter, Lee and Kershaw counties. Welle will serve a term lasting through September 2021. Joining her on the board are Chris Lee and Dr. Scott Brown.

“I look forward to helping our county continue to provide educational opportunities for our students, “ Welle said in a post on social media. “They are ou future.”

Welle’s first meeting with the board will be May 15.