New clothing boutique coming to Manning

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 5:53 pm

Blush House Boutique will be officially opening on Thursday

Blush House boutique, located at 9 E. Boyce St., will have its’ official grand opening Thursday March 28, with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 5pm. Numerous clothing lines, such as Anna Victoria, Julie Brown, Kut denims, and Waverly Grey, with many others available too. Ladies shoes will be in stock, along with custom jewelry and artwork from various artists. For a more detailed list of items, please see the latest edition of The Manning Times. Thursday hours will be from 5pm until 8pm.