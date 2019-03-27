Montana governor honors slain deputy, Clarendon native

Last Updated: March 26, 2019 at 8:06 pm

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE OFFICE OF MONTANA GOV. STEVE BULLOCK / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock signed a bill into law there earlier this month recognizing a stretch of U.S. 287 after slain Broadwater County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mason Moore, a Manning native. Moore's wife and daughter, Jodi and Branna Kaycee Carey Moore, were present for the signing, as was Montana Rep. Julie Dooling, right. Dooling was the initial sponsor of the bill.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock signed into state law earlier this month a bill recognizing a stretch of highway in that state in memory of a Clarendon County native.

Summerton native and Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed May 16, 2017 on U.S. 387 near Three Forks, Montana, while attempting a traffic stop. Moore was found dead at the scene by deputies sent after Moore stopped responding to dispatchers.

Lloyd Burrus and Marshall Burrus, his son, eventually led law enforcement on a 30-mile chase before fleeing and continuing a shoot-out with authorities. Law enforcement shot the younger Burrus in the head; he died one day later in a Montana hospital. The elder Burrus was charged with two counts of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide and 14 counts of attempted deliberate homicide. The charges are still pending, and Burrus remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

The idea to name the stretch of highway after Moore took shape after the Montana House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to do so; the state Senate passed the bill by a vote of 48-2 in February.

Jodi and Brana Kaycee Carey Moore, the slain deputy’s wife and daughter, respectively, were present for the signing.

Moore had previously served as a deputy with the Clarendon County and Lexington County sheriff’s offices and with the University of South Carolina Police Department.