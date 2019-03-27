MJHS group collecting donations for Disabilities Board, women’s shelter

The Manning Junior High School Girls for Pearls attempts at least one community service project per month.

For March, the group members decided to collect items for the clients of the Clarendon County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Items Are also being gathered for the Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center – Haven of Rest for its shelter for battered women and children

The group will continue collecting items theough April 10 at the school, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road in Manning.

Acceptable donations include liquid or pods dish detergent; notebook paper; notebooks; AA and AAA batteries; shampoo and conditioner; lotion; pillows; toothbrushes and toothpaste; toothbrush holders; deodorant; hair brushes and comba; and shaving cream.