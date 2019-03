LMA JV Lady Seampcats shutout Carolina Academy

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity softball team defeated Carolina Academy in five innings on Wednesay. The finalmscore was 13-0.

Malorie Spiegel went 3-4 with two RBIs, Haley Truett was 2-2 with two RBIs. Spiegel threw a no hitter, striking out 7.