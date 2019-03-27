JV Swampcats defeat Hammond, bring season record to 6-0

Despite allowing four runs in the first inning, the Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity baseball team defeated Hammond on Tuesday by a final score of 12-7. The JV Swampcats improve to 6-0 on the year with the win.

Hammond’s big inning was driven by a error on a ball put in play by Cooper Holbrook and Grant Dorsey.

LMA collected nine hits and Hammond had five in the high-scoring affair. Hammond got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored two runs for Hammond.

LMA pulled away for good with nine runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Henry Black was struck by a pitch, driving in a run; Jackson Brown was hit by a pitch as well, driving in another run.

Davis Campbell drew a walk, scoring one run; an error scored one run for LMA, and Mickey Jordan singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. Bryce Acord’s sac fly scored one run for LMA.

Connor Lynn toed the rubber for Hammond. He lasted two-and-a-third innings, allowing five hits and three runs. Arman Riley, Grant Croft and Jack McCall each contributed in relief for Hammond.

LMA collected nine hits. Acord and Keaton Wildes managed multiple hits for the JV Swampcats. Wildes and Acord each had two hits to lead LMA.

Accord threw four-and-a-half innings and did not allow a run, coming away with the win. Austin Geddings closed the game in the final two innings.

The JV Swampcats play 4 p.m. Friday at Florence Christian.