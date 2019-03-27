Frost Advisory issued for Clarendon
by Robert Joseph Baker | March 27, 2019 8:44 pm
Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 11:51 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Frost Advisory dor Clarendon County and surrounding parts of the midlands and Pee Dee regions of Aouth Carolina, effectice from 5 to 9 a.m. Thursday.
The organization predicted Wednesday that most locations in Central South Carolina would have temperstures overnight in the mid- to low-30s. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation.
