SBHS standout chosen for national basketball program

Scott’s Branch High School student Zakee Rendell was accepted last week into the 2019 Team USA Basketball Team program, according to a release from 365 Sports.

As part of the program, Rendell will attend the NCAA Exposure Boot Camp this summer and train with NBA professional trainers as a member of 365-Team USA. He will then continue on to the Bahamas to play in the Tropical Shootout Tournament.

Rendell was invited to participate, according to a release, based on “exceptional play and (his) dedication to the sport of basketball.”

The 365 Sports Program is an opportunity available to “select individuals that demonstrate elite play on the basketball court and who are striving to raise their game to the next level,” said 365 Sports Chief Executive Office Rik Seymour.

“The program offers athletes a comprehensive growth opportunity developing character-building skills that will remain with them for a lifetime,” Seymour said. “The 365 Sports experience is a tremendous opportunity for a young athlete to develop their character (and) playing skills; enhance their leadership quality; and elevate their game to a new level. It provides the athlete a unique way in which to experience the sharing of knowledge between people of different nationalities.”

Based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, the organization is directed by former collegiate and professional coaches that encompass the complete athlete experience for today’s demanding basketball player.

“Athletes will be immersed in an intense training environment, learning advanced methods by professional performance trainers to challenge them to take their skill development to a higher level,” Seymour said.

For more information on 365 Sports, visit www.365sports.org, or all (919) 948-3380.