Rosena W. McKnight

Rosena W. “Zena” McKnight, 70, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home in Sumter, with her family by her side.

Born May 6, 1948, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Marion and Christine W. Witherspoon.

Zena attended the public schools in Clarendon County and later became a proud member of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Bethel AME Church.

She also gave back to her community in many ways. She was a part of the American Association of State Troopers. In 1967, Zena married her first husband, John Henry Brown, and God blessed them with two beautiful children, Michelle B. Toney and Charles John Henry Brown. She was later married to Robert McKnight, the love of her life, and he has been by her side since.

Survivors besides her husband, Robert McKnight, include two children, Michelle B. (Glenn) Toney and Charles Brown; five grandchildren, Travis Brown, Latoya Brown (Lavern), Kayla Brown, Tywone Brown and Tallulah Toney; three honorary grandchildren, Takeem Wilson, Marcus Gregg and Willie Lawson; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Marion Witherspoon of Wilmington, Delaware, and Omie Witherspoon; two sisters, Mattie (Harris) Gregg and Robertha (Frank) Richardson; sisters-in-law, Rosa Smith, Rosa J. Howard and Inez McFadden; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.k

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Esther Johnson, Ruthie Lee McBride and Winnie Ingram; and one brother, Charles Witherspoon.

A public viewing was held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Job’s Mortuary.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Salem Chapel and Heritage Center, 101 S. Salem Ave. in Sumter, with Pastor Davie Brown officiating. Interment followed at Bradford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home, 16 E. College St. in Sumter.

Online memorials may be sent to the family at jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com or visit us on the web at www.jobsmortuary.net.

Job’s Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main St. in Sumter, handled arrangements.