Murdock Allen White

Last Updated: March 26, 2019 at 10:18 am

Murdock Allen White, 96, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Magnolias of Santee in Santee.

Born March 12, 1923 in Manning, he was a son of the late Wilford G. White, Sr. and Rovena Scott White.

The family will receive friends and family at the home of his niece and nephew, Barbette Burke Stevens and Curtis Stevens, 429 W. Huggins St. in Manning.