Lottie Hilton Marco

NEW ORLEANS – Lottie Hilton Marco, 67, wife of Lionel C. Marco Jr., died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.

Born Dec. 12, 1951, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Louis Hilton Sr. and Bessie Tucker Hilton.

Funeral services for Mrs. Marco will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Hayes F. Samuels Sr. Memorial Chapel, 114 N. Church St. in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.