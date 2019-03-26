Gabe Ballard Jr.

Gabe Ballard Jr., 77, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Williamsburg Reginal Hospital in Kingstree.

Born Sept. 21, 1941 in the Jordan Section of Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Gabe Ballard Sr. and Gertrude Johnson Ballard.

The family will receive friends at the home of his niece, Sarah Ballard Smith, 1109 Leo Road in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home of Manning.