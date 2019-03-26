Edna Brayboy Webster Glenn

COLUMBIA – Edna Brayboy Webster Glenn, 59, widow of Wilbert Glenn, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home, 17 Cypress Cobe Road in Columbia.

Born July 28, 1959, in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Charles Brayboy and Ruth Alice Webster.

Funeral services for Mrs. Glenn will be held noon Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Hayes F. Samuels Sr. Memorial Chapel of Samuels Funeral Home in Manning. Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery in Davis Station.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Laverne Mobley, 626 Frazier St. in Manning.

The family has entrusted services to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.