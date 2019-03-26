Cassie Green

Cassie Green, 55, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in High Point, North Carolina.

Born Sunday, March 1, 1964, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Inez Green.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her aunt, Rosa Adams, 3497 Furse Road in Summerton.

Services have been entrusted to the professional care of King-Fields Mortuary of Summerton.