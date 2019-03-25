Students win big at state music competition

Clarendon Hall had nine students attend the annual SCISA Music Festival held March 12 at University of South Carolina School of Music. The students won seven gold medals and two silver medals. Participating were, from left: LeAnna Broadway (seventh, vocals, silver), Sarah Henning (11th, vocals, gold), Dawson McIntosh (ninth, vocals, gold), Gabriel Collier (10th, piano, gold), Gage Richbourg (eighth, vocals, silver), Liberty Thompson (fourth, vocals, gold), Hannah Ashba (11th, vocals, gold), Joey Carlisle (11th, vocals, gold) and Kelly Venning (12th, vocals, gold).

Nine students from fourth through 12th represented Clarendon Hall at the SCISA Music Festival held March 12 at the University of South Carolina School of Music.

According to SCISA, more than 800 students competed at the annual event. Clnarendon Hall received seven gold medals and two silver medals.

“Our Saints family has been blessed with very talented students who share their gifts with us in school programs and during our weekly chapel programs,” Music teacher Candy Ashba said,“I am proud to see them recognized on a state level.”

Headmaster Phillip Rizzo Jr. echoed Ashba’s sentiments, saying, “Having our students compete and excel among their peers affirms Clarendon Hall’s commitment to academics, arts and athletics in a Christian environment. We offer a well-rounded education to our students. Music teacher Candy Ashba,

Ashba, Joey Carlisle and Karen Schwendinger accompanied vocalists on piano.