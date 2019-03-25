Pets of The Week

"Taurus" is a 2 year old, tan, female, Lab Mix. She currently weighs around 60 pounds, is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, heartworm negative, and has been spayed. Taurus loves to cuddle and tries to be a lap dog. She gets along well with other dogs, and does not mind riding in a car. Taurus is an absolute sweetheart, and loves having her belly rubbed. If you are interested in this sweet and loveable dog, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com

“Salem” is a 2 year old, black, female, Domestic Short Hair cat. She is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Salem is current on all of her age appropriate shots, has been spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. She gets along well with other cats. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm if you want to come and meet her. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.