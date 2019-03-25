McLeod to observe Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

In observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, McLeod Health Clarendon is raising awareness of colorectal cancer.

Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. The American Cancer Society Estimates the number of new colorectal cancer cases in the United States for 2019 to be about 101,420.

Colorectal cancer symptoms experienced by most people inclde a change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, blood in the stool and weight loss. Yet, most of the time there are no symptoms until the cancer is present. If symptoms exist, the disease may already have advanced. The important thing is to be checked before the symptoms appear.

In May 2018, the American Cancer Society revised its guidelines for screening colonoscopy. People of average risk (no family history of colon cancer, no history of adenomatous polyps) should begin regular screening at age 45. Those who are at high risk because of family history or because they have other health conditions that predispose them to colon cancer should be screened at an earlier age.

There are other tests besides a colonoscopy available, but they are not as reliable or effective. A colonoscopy is a screening method whereby a lighted camera on a flexible stem is used to view the inside of a person’s large intestine.

“Abnormalities can only be viewed if the area is cleaned. Creating a clean colon is the goal of the preparation prescribed for patients up prior to their test”, said McLeod General Surgeon Dr. Devonne Barrineau. “The prep requires patients to follow one of several laxative regimes that help empty and clean their intestines prior to the colonoscopy. The prep may seem uncomfortable or time-consuming, but it is a vital part of the screening’s success”.

When colorectal cancer is found early, it can often be cured. Treatment for colorectal cancer has improved over the last few decades. As a result, there are now more than 1 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States.

Talk to your doctor if you are experiencing any signs or symptoms that may be concerning. McLeod Surgery Clarendon performs colonoscopies at McLeod Health Clarendon. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (803) 435-2822. For additional information about colorectal cancer, visit www.McLeodHealth.org