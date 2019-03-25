LMA alumna’s family finds justice in MD courtroom

Last Updated: March 25, 2019 at 8:23 am

A Virginia man who claimed the life of a Laurence Manning Academy graduate was found guilty Friday in a Maryland courtroom of criminally negligent homicide with a vehicle.

Yobani Hernandez-Sierra, 30, of Danvillee, Virginia, was not found guilty of the more serious charge of negligent manslaughter by automobile, a felony in Maryland.

Troopers responded about 3:09 p.m. to Route 235 at Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park after a report of a head-on collision. Hernandez-Sierra had been driving a GMC Terrain northbound when he tried to pass multiple behicles at once and struck the Ford Rsnger operated by Rhiannon Marie Griffin.

“Based on statements made by witnesses, Griffin attempted to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the Terrain,” a Maryland State Police Report states. “Griffin attempted to pull to the shoulder of the road but the Terrain continued onto the shoulder, striking the Ranger head-on.” Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez-Sierra was flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma.

A judge sentenced Hernandez-Sierra to three years in prison, suspending two years and adding five years’ probation with supervision.

Hernandez-Sierra was also found guilty of reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed on a highway to avoid a collision and driving on a highway at a speed exceeding the limit. Those counts were merged under criminally negligent manslaughter charges.