Lady Saints defeat Holly Hill

Last Updated: March 23, 2019 at 7:51 pm

The Clarendon Hall varsity softball team picked up a region victory over Holly Hill Academy by a score of 13-8 on Friday. Amberly Way picked up the win on the mound with 13 strikeouts. The Lady Saints were led at the plate by Bailey Corbett and Hadleigh McIntosh, who went 3-4. Hannah Johndrow, Olivia Wilson and Amberly Way went 2-4. Johndrow finished with 3 RBI while McIntosh had 2 RBI, Wilson had 2 RBI and Way and Mckenley Wells had an RBI. Wilson picked up her first homerun of the season. The Saints are now 4-2 on the season.