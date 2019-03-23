Miriam Elizabeth Clark Reed

GABLE – Miriam Elizabeth Clark Reed, 90, wife of Dr. Gordon Kenworthy Reed, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in

Sumter.

Born Feb. 25, 1929, in Syracuse, New York, she was a daughter of the late Robert Newton Clark and the late Ruth Mahood Clark. She was a member of Sardinia Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband of Gable; two sons, Robert Theodore Reed and John Kenworthy Reed (Diana), both of Birmingham, Alabama; three daughters, Elizabeth Lee McNutt (Clark) of Birmingham, Alabama, Nancy Zoeller (Fred) of Everett, Washington and Virginia Ann Akin (Mark) of Pell City, Alabama; `13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Meaghan Elizabeth McNutt; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Reed; and two sisters, Nancy and Roberta.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dan King and the Rev. Patrick Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Sardinia-Gable Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Women in the Church (WIC) of all the churches that she and her husband served.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at New Harmony Presbyterian Church, and other times at the home, 12873 Highway 301 in Gable.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reasonable Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 26, Gable, SC 29051 or to Clarendon Christian Learning Center (CCLC), P.O. Box 911, Manning, SC 29102; or to Trinity Center for World Missions; or a Christian organization of your choice.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.