Local student wins competition in Atlanta

Last Updated: February 3, 2019 at 2:20 pm

Kyler Demery, a senior at Manning High School, was an event participant in the Ultimate Sugar Show hosted at the Cobb Galleria Center in Atlanta from November 8-11. Kyler competed in the single tier cake decorating competition and the holiday cookie baking competition. Kyler claimed 2nd prize in the cake decorating event with his “Marvel Black Panther” inspired theme. He also claimed 2nd prize in the holiday-themed cookie event.

Kyler is a Culinary Arts 2 student at F.E. DuBose Career Center with instructor Jean Shaw. Kyler’s future aspirations are to attend college and double major in Culinary Arts and Business.