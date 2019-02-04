February Harvin Clarendon County Library bookmobile schedule

Last Updated: February 4, 2019 at 12:01 pm

MONDAYS

2nd and 4th Mondays – February 11 & 25 – Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2-4 p.m.

TUESDAYS

1st and 3rd Tuesdays – February 5 & 19 – Turbeville IGA 2-4 p.m.

WEDNESDAYS

2nd and 4th Wednesdays – February 13 & 27 – Lanes Shopping Center on Hwy 260 1-2 p.m. and J&E Suprette in Davis Station 2:30-4:30 p.m.

3rd Wednesday – February 20 – Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5 p.m.

THURSDAYS

1st and 3rd Thursdays – February 7 & 21 – Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and Manning Primary School during the afterschool program 3-5 p.m.

2nd and 4th Thursdays – February 14 & 28 – Turbeville IGA 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4-5 p.m.

FRIDAYS

2nd Friday – February 8 – Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book drop offs only) and Paxville Community Center 3-4:30 p.m.

SATURDAYS

1st Saturday – February 2 – Turbeville IGA 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

4th Saturday – February 23 – Clarendon One Community Center (formerly the Old Scott’s Branch High) 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays or 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month. The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on February 18 for President’s Day.