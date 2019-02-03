Stabbing victim leads investigators to arrest

Last Updated: February 3, 2019 at 12:55 pm

McLeod Health Clarendon notified the Clarendon County Sheriff’s office of an assault victim admitted on January 27 around 3:30 a.m., and deputies responded immediately. The victim, unnamed at this time, had been stabbed and had 13 lacerations, along with additional injuries.

“Deputies spoke with a witness who was also at the hospital,” said Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley. “The witness stated the incident occurred at Miss Victoria’s River Road Saloon at 6464 Kenwood Road.”

According to the witness, the victim and a suspect later identified as Keith Brian Oneal, got into a physical fight, during which the victim was stabbed. Oneal left the scene shortly after the fight ended.

Clarendon County Investigations was notified, and the suspect was identified as Oneal. Baxley states Oneal, 45, was arrested without incident and was charged with Assault and Battery High and Aggravated.