Pets of the week

Last Updated: February 3, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Padme is a five-month-old, black and white, female Beagle/Dachshund Mix. She currently weighs around 20 pounds, is current on all of her age-appropriate vaccinations, and has been spayed. Padme loves to cuddle as well as play. She was very shy when she came in, but she is coming out of her shell. Padme is great with kids and gets along well with other dogs. If you are interested in this sweet and loveable puppy, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

Anna Marie is a one-year-old, black with white, female Domestic Shorthair cat. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed, and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Anna Marie loves attention from everyone and enjoys being brushed. She is a very sweet and loving cat. We are running a special on our adult cats for $50 with an approved application. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.