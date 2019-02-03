Manning man awarded gold stars and named to dean’s list at The Citadel

Christopher Jordan of Manning was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at The Citadel, among 1,067 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2018 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Jordan went beyond this and was also awarded gold stars for fall 2018, along with 445 other cadets and students recognized for academic achievements. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.