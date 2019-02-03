Man arrested for car theft

Last Updated: February 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Clarendon County Deputies arrested Herman Nelson, 30, on January 26 after a high-speed chase through the county.

Nelson allegedly stole a 2017 Chrysler 200 from Berkeley County. Deputies received a BOLO alert on the car and later spotted it on Greeleyville Highway entering Manning. When deputies attempted to stop Nelson, he fled in the car, resulting in a pursuit.

“Deputies pursued the vehicle through Manning and down Highway 260, where the suspect turned and proceeded back toward Manning,” said Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley.

Deputies finally stopped Nelson in the IGA parking lot in Manning. Nelson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Cocaine Base, Failure to stop for a Blue Light 2nd Offense and Habitual Offender, related to DUS.